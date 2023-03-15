Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Decreased by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.