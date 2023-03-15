Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 93 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Booking were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock opened at $2,475.75 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,630.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,415.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,071.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,388.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total value of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $80,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,388.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

