Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

INSE stock opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 262,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 128,931 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Inspired Entertainment by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INSE. JMP Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

