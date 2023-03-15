Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $99.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Benson Hill updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Benson Hill Price Performance

NYSE:BHIL opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHIL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Benson Hill from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Benson Hill from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Benson Hill from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benson Hill

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total value of $68,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,693.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Benson Hill by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.