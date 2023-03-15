Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 34,515 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBD. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,379,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.2 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD stock opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.50. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.