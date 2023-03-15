Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Cut by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $6,285,082 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $182.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.24. The firm has a market cap of $182.89 billion, a PE ratio of 870.90, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

