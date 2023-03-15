General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 1.9% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,581,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.2% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,340,000 after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 121,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $91.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.46. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3,039.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,066.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

