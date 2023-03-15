National Pension Service Acquires 40 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

National Pension Service lifted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $76,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,904,000 after buying an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,427.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,455.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,382.88.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $22.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,860.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,652.76.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

