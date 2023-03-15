Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,451 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $77,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $195.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.62. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.