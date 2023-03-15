Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $88,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briar Hall Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Briar Hall Management LLC now owns 26,352,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,760,529,000 after buying an additional 520,540 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after buying an additional 215,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,363,000 after purchasing an additional 562,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

ITW stock opened at $234.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

