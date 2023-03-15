M&T Bank Corp Sells 28,401 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,401 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $16,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $71,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $60.74.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Further Reading

