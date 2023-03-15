National Pension Service Increases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $108,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.83.

ZTS opened at $164.56 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

