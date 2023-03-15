National Pension Service Purchases 6,176 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

National Pension Service raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.18% of Dollar General worth $93,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average is $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.25.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

