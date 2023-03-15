M&T Bank Corp Sells 7,820 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

