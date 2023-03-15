National Pension Service Acquires 6,010 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $97,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after acquiring an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth about $86,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 961.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 112,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,289,000 after purchasing an additional 102,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $821.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $822.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $795.08.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $859.60.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

