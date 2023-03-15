M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 42.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 298,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after purchasing an additional 89,478 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE DG opened at $215.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $228.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.71. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

