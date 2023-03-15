National Pension Service Acquires 3,632 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in McKesson were worth $110,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCK. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,495,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $5,169,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of McKesson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.3 %

MCK opened at $336.50 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $283.88 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $365.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.30.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

