M&T Bank Corp Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $82.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

