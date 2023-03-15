CENTRAL TRUST Co Trims Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,661,000 after buying an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after buying an additional 580,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,557,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,489,000 after buying an additional 82,698 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 11.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,161,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,492,000 after acquiring an additional 215,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $153.79 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $160.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.32.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

