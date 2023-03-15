National Pension Service Buys 34,370 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

National Pension Service increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,804,561 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,370 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of TJX Companies worth $110,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

TJX Companies stock opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

