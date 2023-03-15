M&T Bank Corp Purchases 5,102 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $15,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 65,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 215,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,020,000 after purchasing an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

