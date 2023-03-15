M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,702 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $22,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8,264.4% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,765,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,990 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AON by 749.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 17.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,734,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,744,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,643,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $292.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $311.19 and a 200-day moving average of $296.87.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. AON had a return on equity of 1,165.31% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AON. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AON in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on AON from $339.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.80.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

