CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 19,102 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

