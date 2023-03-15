M&T Bank Corp Decreases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $448.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $506.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $473.15 and a 200-day moving average of $451.56.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

