M&T Bank Corp Sells 17,051 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

