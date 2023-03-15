iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $33.68. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $37.90.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

