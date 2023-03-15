The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Boosted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 108.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120 in the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE EL opened at $240.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $257.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $289.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.46.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

