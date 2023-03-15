Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 272,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $44,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IWM opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

