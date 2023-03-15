Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $71.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.26. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

