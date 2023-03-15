Captrust Financial Advisors Has $25.59 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,925 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $25,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $156.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

