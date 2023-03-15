Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $32.76 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Marriott International worth $32,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Price Performance

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

MAR opened at $162.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

