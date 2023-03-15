GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 71.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $532,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $30,394,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 155.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 154,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 94,123 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in GitLab by 50.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 131,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in GitLab by 45.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 281,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 87,884 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,721,434.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.92 and a 12 month high of $70.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

