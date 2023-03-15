The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,161 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $4,106,863.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 121,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $9,423,777.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,223,399 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,789,378.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 51,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $4,106,863.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.