Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 16,408 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 19,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 65,610 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

