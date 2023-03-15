Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.61 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Square Group S LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 311.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.31.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

