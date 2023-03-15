Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EW. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 48,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Alpha Square Group S LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,190,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 147,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $543,043.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,800.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,386 shares of company stock worth $7,858,324. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

