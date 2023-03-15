Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after acquiring an additional 65,590 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

