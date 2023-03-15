Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 2,417 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boeing were worth $5,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,200,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,472,845,000 after acquiring an additional 670,698 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,349 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $694,855,000 after acquiring an additional 124,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $615,985,000 after acquiring an additional 40,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $207.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 54.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.69) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

