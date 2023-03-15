GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GitLab Stock Performance

GTLB opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.17. GitLab has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61 and a beta of -0.18.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $37,244.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,100. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GitLab by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

