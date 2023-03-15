National Pension Service Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,753,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 294,397 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.19% of Ford Motor worth $88,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,010 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 288,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.0% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $3,302,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Ford Motor by 28.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 160,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on F shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -117.65%.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

