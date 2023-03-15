National Pension Service Has $92.30 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

National Pension Service raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 973,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,582 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $92,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 16,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 29,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $110.53 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $119.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

