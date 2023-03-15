National Pension Service Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,115,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,703 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.19% of Emerson Electric worth $82,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 608,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 91,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,731 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,048,000 after buying an additional 162,243 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 21,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.