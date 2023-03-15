Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Shares of NFLX opened at $294.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

