National Pension Service Has $98.37 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.17% of Blackstone worth $98,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $565,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 594,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,316,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.
Insider Transactions at Blackstone
Blackstone Trading Up 3.3 %
NYSE:BX opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $132.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone (BX)
- Endeavor Continues to Choke Out the Bears
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.