CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.33. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.