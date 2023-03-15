CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.