CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after purchasing an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after purchasing an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,846,000 after purchasing an additional 78,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after buying an additional 193,018 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)
- Is Bond Platform MarketAxess Approaching A New Buy Zone?
- Do Bank Failures Mean It’s Time To Invest In Precious Metals?
- Bluegreen Vacations May be a Buy if Travel Remains Strong
- 3 Sports Betting Stocks That Don’t Feel Like a Gamble
- 2 High-Yield Sleep-At-Night Stocks To Buy And Forget About
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.