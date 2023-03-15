CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

Insider Activity

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOC opened at $453.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.36. The firm has a market cap of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $416.23 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

