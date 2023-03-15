iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Lessened by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,824 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $14,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 328,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average of $70.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

