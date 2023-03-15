Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock worth $35,770,511 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Up 0.6 %

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.65. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

