M&T Bank Corp Has $26.36 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,047 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.16% of CMS Energy worth $26,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 7.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CMS Energy Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,314 shares of company stock worth $200,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS opened at $60.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.34. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

